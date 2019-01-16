Not on Koffee With Karan, Virat Kohli makes his debut on Yuzvendra Chahal’s chat show

We all know what happened on Koffee With Karan season six when two cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya decided to grace the couch and sip the coffee with Karan Johar. At least in near future, none of the cricketers would be keen on coming on the show. There were reports of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli appearing on the show but it looks like now that won’t happen. It would have marked Kohli’s debut on the show. However, not on Koffee With Karan, Virat has made his debut on cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s chat show, Chahal TV.

For the uninitiated, BCCI (The Board of Control for Cricket in India) has come up with Chahal TV where Yuzvendra Chahal interviews cricketers after the match. On January 12, 2019, after the first ODI, Chahal interviewed Rohit Sharma and on Tuesday after the second ODI, he interviewed Kohli. In the video, Virat has spoken about his 39th ODI hundred, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and many other things. He has also joked that to appear on Chahal TV one has to give a good performance in the match.

We must say that this is really a great idea by BCCI. By the way, which cricketer should appear next on Chahal TV? Well, may be Mahi.