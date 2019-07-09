Ranjini Maitra July 09 2019, 12.51 pm July 09 2019, 12.51 pm

On Monday, former team India captain Sourav Ganguly celebrated his 47th birthday. Online and offline, everyone's favourite Dada was flooded with love and best wishes. It was an emotional ride to see how Ganguly's contemporaries went down the memory lane to wish their teammate a happy birthday, and fans were put to reminisce his unforgettable journey. Meanwhile, on his birthday, Ganguly also began a fresh inning!

While he has a strong follower base on Twitter and Facebook, Ganguly wasn't present on Instagram all these days. What better day than his own birthday for a debut? Hence, he decided to begin his journey on the photo and video sharing platform. His first photo was of himself cutting a cake with the Instagram logo on it. A welcome gesture from Instagram, we assume! Within a day, Ganguly has over a lakh of followers.

"Reinvention is constantly required in cricket, as it is required in life. From leading India on the field to commentary to advising an IPL team, to now joining Instagram, I continue being connected with people who're passionate about this amazing sport. I hope to engage with young fans by sharing valuable insights on cricketing events and encourage them to join me in causes close to my heart," a statement from him read.

"Enabling expression and fostering connections are at the heart of Instagram, and for public figures like Sourav Ganguly, the community serves as another creative outlet that enables them to directly engage with their fans. We are thrilled to welcome him to Instagram and look forward to seeing him share his passions and engage with the community," Manish Chopra, Director, and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, said in a statement.