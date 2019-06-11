Priyanka Kaul June 11 2019, 9.44 pm June 11 2019, 9.44 pm

Indian cricket team’s all-rounder Yuvraj Singh recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. “It was a great rollercoaster ride and a beautiful story but it has to come to an end. It was the right time to go,” he said at a press conference. Yuvi, as he is fondly called, received loads of farewell posts from cricketers, Bollywood celebrities and his fans alike. Now, Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh has let his heart out and talked about the little known insights of Yuvraj’s journey to cricket.

On Yuvraj's initial stages and about his introduction to the sport, his father said, "Growing up, he would skate and play tennis but I would break his skates and tennis racquets. He would cry and he would call our Sector 11 house a jail. He would call me Dragon Singh. But then as a father, I have the right to ask my son to get back my honour and make me walk with pride again."

Yuvraj had started training when he was as young as six. Yograj would ask Yuvi to practice without a helmet at a pace academy in a stadium near their home in Sector 16.

Yograj shared one of the biggest regrets in his life, which was being too harsh on Yuvraj, “He would run for more than one and a half hour at the stadium daily. I remember once my mother was death bed and she told me that I was spoiling Yuvraj’s life with such harsh training. That was the only time I regretted being harsh on my son.”

The cricketer smashed six sixes in an over bowled by English fast bowler Stuart Broad. He was just 16 when he started impressing those around him with his batting talent. His father recounts, “I remember Yuvraj hit 180 playing for Rest of India against Punjab in a U-19 national tournament and Raj Singh Dungarpur was watching the match at Hyderabad. Yuvi was 16 at that time and Dungarpur said this boy should be in the Indian team. I told him, sir give me two more years. And Yuvi proved that in Kenya, where he made his debut in 2000.”

He also feels that Yuvi could have broken all ODI and T20 records, had he not been injured while playing Kho-Kho, as a part of then Coach Greg Chappell’s warm-up sessions. He says, “ I cannot forgive Chappell for that.”