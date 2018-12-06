Pak cricketer Yasir Shah loses his shoe and his wicket in this funny incident

Expect the unexpected from the Pakistan Cricket team and we mean it. The team, despite having the best bowlers in the world, lags behind in the ranking. The same was seen in the ongoing match against New Zealand where Pakistan lost the momentum despite good knocks by Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq. But the highlight of the match was Yasir Shah who got out in a dramatic style.

In one of the funniest dismissal in the history of cricket, Yasir fell short of his crease after his shoe ditched him in the middle of the game. It all happened when Captain Sarfraz flipped a full ball from Will Somerville towards deep square leg and raced across for a single. He wanted another run, but at the other end, his partner Yasir Shah lost his shoe while turning back. He was forced to run without a shoe, but could not get back to the non-striker’s end and was run out.

While the run out was a hilarious one, it didn’t go well with the captain who was seen shouting at Yasir for his mistake. The team ended their innings on 348 runs with a lead of 74 runs over team New Zealand.

This is not the first time when a Pakistani batsman has had a funny dismissal. In October this year, Pak batsman Azhar Ali too had a funny moment between the wicket and we are sure he would like to forget this incident for the rest of his life. But we are sure this will be remembered as cricket’s one of the greatest blunder.