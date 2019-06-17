Divya Ramnani June 17 2019, 5.22 pm June 17 2019, 5.22 pm

We Indians are divided over different opinions on various matters, the consequences of which aren’t really good at times. However, if there’s one thing that unites one and all, it has to be a cricket match, especially the one between India and Pakistan. And June 16 (Father’s Day) was the day when we saw these two teams battling it out at the pitch. Well, not only our men in blue thrashed Sarfaraz and his team, but they also emerged victorious with a whopping 89 runs.

It was, undoubtedly, a moment of pride for all the Indians out there and all the post-match madness and celebrations at the Manchester served as enough proof. But what about our neighbours? Umm, needless to say, all their dreams of Pakistan’s victory over India were smashed, and how! Amid all this, if there’s one thing that set the internet on fire on the big day, it was all the Pakistanis and their rants on their team’s loss. Not that we are enjoying it, but their reactions sure tickled our funny bones. It was both tragic and hilarious. While some expressed their sorrow on facing all the humiliation, a lot of them lashed out at Sarfaraz and his team for such a hideous performance.

Here’s taking you through the agony that all the Pakistani fans went through after their loss at the India VS Pakistan match:

Don't call me a traitor, but look at the Indian players, they look like proper athletes, our players look like they've eaten two plates of waris nihari with feeqay ki lassi and benazir kulfa, all at once. — شاہ زیب خان (@shzbkhn) June 15, 2019

Allah kry barish ho jae izzat bach jae.. inse kuch nai hona :( — Extremist 🇵🇰 (@hardcorefeminst) June 16, 2019

Siblings have gathered at Ami’s room so we can ask her “hamain is din kay liye payda kia tha?” #pakvind — Riasat Ki Maut⚰️ (@mahobili) June 16, 2019

Virat Kohli ki body language se pata lag raha hay ke larka kaptaan hay. Sarfaraz looks like someone woke him up for sehri 5 mins before azaan smh — Komal🇵🇰 (@komallsalman) June 16, 2019

When I die I want Sarfaraz to lower me into my grave so he can let me down one last time — McBaŋɠ (@TheMcBang) June 16, 2019

health instructors explaining to sarfaraz why a monitored diet is important for his performance: sarfaraz: pic.twitter.com/TyLfDuLSXA — am potat. (@shahitukray) June 16, 2019

Allah kry barish ho jae izzat bach jae.. inse kuch nai hona :( — Extremist 🇵🇰 (@hardcorefeminst) June 16, 2019

Na partition hoti na hum zaleel ho rahe hote — Aleena (@alinaamajeed) June 16, 2019

Lastly, so much of disappointment that this gentleman broke down into tears:

Can’t even laugh at this because this is actually how I’m feeling 🤧😭 pic.twitter.com/efmCbFoGEd — Asfand 🇵🇰 (@Asfand781) June 16, 2019

Talking about our champs, the star performer of the match was Rohit Sharma, who scored a massive 140 runs. His performance impressed one and all, including the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. He was quoted saying, "I think I would put Rohit's performance in this World Cup right up with any other knocks he has played in the past. Had he stayed there any longer, he would get his double hundred. You see his pull of Hassan Ali... When Rohit is in full swing, you don't want to be bowling short against him. I don't know where they will bowl, to be honest, because Rohit has all the shots. Today (on Sunday), he proved that.... be it a beautiful cut or a flick.”