June 03 2019

The season of the World Cup is on! Keeping up with the trend, in.com presents you the lookalike of the God of cricket Sachin Tendulkar. Meet Balvir Chand, from Punjab who arrived in Mumbai to shine bright as the ace cricketer’s duplicate. Sharing his journey from living in a rural village to the megacity, Balvir says, “In 1989 Sachin Tendulkar arrived (as a cricketer) and from 1999 people started telling me that I resemble him. I was growing up in a village in Punjab when the very first time someone told me that I looked like Sachin. My quick response was, ‘Who is Sachin?’”

From the time he didn’t know Sachin, to playing his body double in the ad films, Balvir has come a long way. Continuing his story, Balvir added, “I started aping Sachin when more and more people starting calling me his lookalike. In the early 90s, I bought spectacles similar to the ones that Sachin wore, and also curled my hair. This was it! Whenever I walked on the streets looking like these people followed me thinking I was Sachin. This was the time I thought that I should watch this man playing live and thus went to watch India vs Pakistan match in 1999. I was caught on camera and Sunil Gavaskar announced in the stadium, ‘Sachin is playing cricket in the field at the same time how can he be sitting in the pavilion?’ I was then invited to the commentary box and it was all telecasted on TV. The entire episode made me really famous.”

Balvir Chand shoots for an ad film starring Sachin Tendulkar

Balvir Chand with Sachin Tendulkar

Later a company tied up with Balvir and flew him down to the UK to watch the World Cup in England. After he came back, the lookalike thought he should move to Mumbai and look for interesting opportunities. “I have done stage shows, appeared on TV shows as Sachin’s lookalike. I also acted in Ferrari Ki Sawari (starring Sharman Joshi) as Sachin and flew to England to shoot for the film. I also do ad films starring Sachin and pose as his body double.” Balvir takes a fee of Rs 40,000 per day to pose as Sachin. However, he has been facing losses ever since the ace batsman retired. He says, “After the master blaster retired, I have stopped getting too many shows. I still get called in for ads though. The first ad I shot for Sachin was in 2001 which was for Boost. Then I did Reynolds, MRF Tyres, TVS Victor (bike). Two months ago I shot for Apollo Tyres ad with him. The team uses me as a body double. While for frontal shots they shoot with original Sachin, for the back shots of Sachin they shoot with me.”

Balvir Chand hails from a small town in Punjab

Balvir Chand as Sachin Tendulkar during a shoot