Onkar Kulkarni June 12 2019, 6.46 pm June 12 2019, 6.46 pm

It’s the season of World Cup and on the occasion, in.com reached out to a fan of ace Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. What’s special about him, is that this fan Ram Bahadur Yadav who hails from UP, not only loves him but also replicates him! As seen in pictures, he can pass off as the original Shikhar Dhawan himself. “It all started in 2013 when I went for a haircut at a salon. The stylist asked me to cut my hair in a certain way. Later I started growing the moustache. This is when people started telling me that I resemble the cricketer. I took these comments seriously and started dressing up like Paaji (Shikhar). Every time I step out of the house, I have people following me and posing with me for selfies. I am enjoying the attention,” says Ram.

Ram Bahadur Yadav as Shikhar Dhawan

Ram met Shikhar for the first time in 2017

Ram works as a Computer Operator in Lucknow

Ram received much fame in 2015 when he went for an IPL match. While he sat amidst the fans and cheered for the players in the stadium, the camera caught his attention. “The media started recognising me as Shikhar’s lookalike,” he says. While he was winning all the attention from the media and the fans, his only problem was that he wasn’t getting an opportunity to meet his idol. “In 2015, right after the match, I waited outside the Indian player’s bus. I could spot Shikhar sitting inside. I think he saw me. Later in 2016, I waited for five hours to meet him, but his security didn’t allow me in. Later in 2017, I got the opportunity to meet him. He hugged me when I told him that I struggled to meet him for many years.”

Ram hopes that Shikhar recovers from his injury soon and plays for the World Cup

Ram says that Shikhar sends him tickets of the IPL matches

By this time, Ram became friendly with him on Instagram. “I always message him. I always see all his matches live in the stadium. I just send him a message on Insta asking him for a ticket and he makes it a point to get it sent to me and that too of the VIP section,” says Ram, who works in Lucknow as a Computer Operator.