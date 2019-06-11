Antara Kashyap June 11 2019, 8.39 pm June 11 2019, 8.39 pm

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who recently retired from all forms of cricket, has been receiving the love and warmth of his good wishers ever since his announcement on Monday. One of these posts was penned by his friend and the owner of his former Indian Premier League team, King's XI Punjab (KXIP)'s Preity Zinta. The actress took to Twitter on Tuesday to wish Yuvi the best for his journey and thanked him for "those 6 sixes". Posting an adorable picture of Yuvi and herself, Preity thanked the cricketer for the wonderful times and memories from when he played for India and in the IPL.

Yuvraj Singh was the star of Zinta's Kings XI Punjab. He was the Captain in 2008 and in the twelve years that Singh played in IPL, he played eight as a part of KXIP. "Dearest Yuvraj Singh... Wish you all the best in your life as you move forward. Thank you for those 'six sixes' and all those wonderful times and moments when you entertained us playing for India and in the IPL. Loads of love and good wishes always." Preity wrote in her Twitter post. To this, Yuvraj replied, "Thank You, PZ for your love and wishes." The duo has been good friends for many years now.

Check out Preity Zinta's post for her indispensable former team member :

Dearest @YUVSTRONG12 Wish you all the best in your life as you move forward 👍 Thank you for those 6 sixes 🏏 & all those wonderful times & moments when you entertained us playing for 🇮🇳 & in the IPL. Loads of love & good wishes always... xoxo 😘🏏🤗🏏 #Cricketlegend #friends pic.twitter.com/U0EpgKbx51 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 11, 2019