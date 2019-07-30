Ranjini Maitra July 30 2019, 11.51 pm July 30 2019, 11.51 pm

Young cricketer Prithvi Shaw, on Tuesday, was banned by BCCI for a duration of eight months, till November 15 (the ban will be deemed to have started to run on 16th March 2019) after he was found to have violated the board's anti-doping norms. A statement released by them confirms that the ban came after it was discovered that he consumed terbutaline, a drug that is prohibited under BCCI's anti-doping regulations when he was playing for Mumbai’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, in February.

The consumption, however, was unintentional. Turned out that Shaw, who was suffering from cough and cold, bought a cough syrup from a pharmacy but forgot to check whether its ingredients were compliant to the drug regulations he had to obey. Disappointed, the cricketer took to Twitter to release his statement.

Take a look at Prithvi Shaw's tweet here:

The board, on the other hand, bought Shaw's defence. “The BCCI is satisfied with Mr Shaw’s explanation that he had taken Terbutaline inadvertently to treat a Respiratory Tract Infection and not as a performance-enhancing drug. Having considered all of the evidence and taken expert external advice, the BCCI has accepted Mr Shaw’s explanation of the cause of his ADRV and, on that basis, has agreed that a period of ineligibility of eight months should apply, together with disqualification of certain results,” the statement reads.

Shaw, who debuted in test cricket with the India vs West Indies series in 2018, managed to score a magical century, and all eyes were on him. However, he soon suffered an ankle injury before the India-Australia series in November and was sent home. A former Under-19 team captain, Shaw also showed enough promise in the Mumbai T20 league.