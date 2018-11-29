Prithvi Shaw is the newest selfie magnet!

The young Prithvi Shaw made a mark when he debuted in the Test series against the West Indies in Rajkot. The 19-year-old rose to prominence in the two matches that he’s played, scoring a total of 237 with a high score of 134. It’s no secret that he can bat and bat pretty well. In fact, when he was 14, he made the headlines for scoring 546 runs off 330 balls in an innings with 85 fours and five sixes. That was when he was still in school. Now he’s playing international cricket. Who knows if he’s to be the next Virat Kohli! Fans at the Sydney Cricket Grounds don’t want to miss out and they’ve turned up in droves to take the modern equivalent to an autograph: selfies.

Young @PrithviShaw already managing to grab eyeballs here in Australia. Fans throng at The SCG for a selfie and autograph from the rising Star of #TeamIndia 🌟😎👌🏻🤙🏻 pic.twitter.com/EvYwGgEMTU — BCCI (@BCCI) November 29, 2018

Prithvi Shaw is part of the team that is scheduled to take on Australia during the Test series starting on December 6. India is currently playing warm-up matches against Cricket Australia XI. The rising star scored a solid 66 before departing. That’s a promising start from the newbie. No wonder the fans want to grab selfies with him.

The rest of the match saw KL Rahul’s misfortunes with the bat to continue. Cheteswar Pujara and Virat Kohli both scored half-centuries, as did Hanuma Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane. India ended the day at 358/9 and in reply, CAXI scored 24/0.