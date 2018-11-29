image
Thursday, November 29th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Prithvi Shaw is the newest selfie magnet!

Cricket

Prithvi Shaw is the newest selfie magnet!

Debanu DasDebanu Das   November 29 2018, 6.11 pm
back
BCCIcricketIndia Cricket teamIndia vs AustraliaPrithvi Shawsports
nextSachin Tendulkar’s Rajasthan trip has a special guest appearance
ALSO READ

Sreesanth's wife writes a letter to BCCI, hopes the board grants him to re-live his life

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami defies BCCI order, later gives explanation for his actions

#MeToo: Allegations against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri proven to be false