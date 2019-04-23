Prithvi Shaw was asked to choose between Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly, here's what he did next

Ranjini Maitra April 23 2019, 10.49 pm April 23 2019, 10.49 pm

There are deliveries that he swiftly handles. There are difficult deliveries that he might have to let go of. And then, there was this very difficult (at least that's what it looked like) question that almost stumped him! Prithvi, who's opening for Delhi Capitals this IPL, was brought into a conversation with commentators Simon Doull and Murali Karthik while he played against Rajasthan Royals on the IPL pitch. It was then that Doull and Karthik asked him to pick between his mentor Sourav Ganguli and coach Ricky Ponting!

That would, undoubtedly, be a very difficult pick for anyone. We don't know if Shaw actually found no other way to dodge the question, but the response made everyone go LOL. "I can’t hear you. There seems to be some problem with the connection," he said. The commentators, of course, burst out laughing; they knew exactly what they were asking and what Prithvi Shaw's reply indicated! Karthik also said it was almost like asking someone to choose between the father and the mother.

Shaw, one of the youngest players in the tournament, is playing his second IPL. After putting up a promising show in his debut Test match against West Indies last year, he had to pull out of the India-Australia series owing to an injury. His IPL 2019 journey, however, has not been very successful so far. Having played 11 matches so far, he scored a mere 262* runs. But the last match against RR saw him scoring a match-winning half-century, along with another young talent Rishabh Pant.

Deemed to be next big thing in Indian Cricket, Prithvi Shaw is often called a successor of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Whether or not it comes true is something that time will tell. Recently, the young man also received some pep talk at Tendulkar's Mumbai residence. "I've spoken about Prithvi earlier as well, having watched him bat in the nets as a little boy, all of 8-9 years of age, he had something special even back then. I knew instantly that he would play for India," Tendulkar had earlier said.

Shaw definitely is good at dodging bowlers as well as tricky questions!