Ranjini Maitra July 16 2019, 11.33 am July 16 2019, 11.33 am

Cricket, the one sport that India worships, had originated in England around the end of the 16th century. In the 18th century, it even became the country's national sport. In 1975, England also hosted the first ever cricket World Cup. But you see, it took them all these decades to win their first World Cup! On Sunday night, the English players picked their maiden trophy after a rather dramatic match with New Zealand. The country broke out in celebration, in no time.

With that, Queen Elizabeth II has sent in her congratulatory message to the team as well. Her 'warmest congratulations' were conveyed through the official Twitter handle of the Royal Family, in which she describes the win as a 'thrilling victory'. The tweet is accompanied by a couple of photos that capture the elated team, celebrating their victory.

A message from Her Majesty The Queen: “Prince Philip and I send our warmest congratulations to the England Men’s Cricket team after such a thrilling victory in today’s World Cup Final.” (1/2) #CricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/FEKsFFe40s — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 14, 2019

Through another tweet, the queen also extended her 'commiserations' to New Zealand, the runners-up who clearly had the internet swooning over them.

The Queen: “I also extend my commiserations to the runners-up New Zealand, who competed so admirably in today’s contest and throughout the tournament.” (2/2) #CricketWorldCup — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 14, 2019

Britain's Royal Mail has also decided to mark the historic win by introducing 15 white and gold post boxes outside all the venues in England that hosted the World Cup. The boxes will be painted white, and images of a cricket bat, ball and stumps will be painted in golden. They are also set to roll out a set of special stamps, recording the win. Earlier, the Royal Mail also celebrated the win of Gold medalists of 2012 Olympics by painting post boxes.