Ranveer Singh finds Rohit Sharma's Gully Boy inspired rap video ‘ek number’

Besides leading Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma has Samaira on his mind. Since her birth in December 2018, Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh have been sharing updates on their daughter on social media. Rohit often spends time with his little one whenever he is not busy with cricket. His recent video of himself rapping to a Gully Boy track while holding up Samaira got a lot of attention online. The video was so popular that it caught the attention of Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer played the role of Murad Ahmed, a college student who was inspired by MC Sher (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and took to rapping. Ranveer was impressed by Rohit’s rapping prowess and rated the cricketer’s performance as ‘ek number.’ The Gully Boy star also said that it was the best thing he’s seen on the internet today. Rohit’s post is still going viral on the internet, earning over 130,000 likes and over 16,000 comments on social media.

Ranveer’s performance in Gully Boy was widely appreciated. If the ‘rap star’ himself gets your attention, Rohit bro, you might just have another career option in the future! Besides Ranveer, the video was viewed by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who called the video ‘too cute.’

Too cute — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indian failed to make a mark as they started off their IPL campaign. The team was defeated by Delhi Capitals by 37 runs. While Rishabh Pant’s ferocious batting gave Delhi the edge, Mumbai failed to capitalise with their batsmen. Yuvraj Singh was the only one who managed to show some resistance to Delhi’s bowlers, ratcheting a 35-ball-53. Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma will be next seen in action on March 28 when they take on Royal Challengers.