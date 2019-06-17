Antara Kashyap June 17 2019, 5.22 pm June 17 2019, 5.22 pm

The India vs Pakistan match that happened on Sunday saw a very suave Ranveer Singh in the commentary box as he joined cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar, Virendra Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Brian Lara, and Ramiz Raja. The actor is all set to portray the role of Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's '83 based on India's historic World Cup win in 1983. Ranveer, in his usual energetic self, wore a beige suit and very quirky glasses as he commented on the mood of the match in Hindi. He interacted with a lot of our favourite cricketers and even shared a warm hug with Virat Kohli. He also got a very special message from Indian opener and powerhouse batsman Shikhar Dhawan himself!

Shikhar Dhawan shared a picture of him and Ranveer sharing a light moment. In the picture, he wrote how Ranveer Singh was a highly energetic version of Kapil Dev. He also wished the actor the very best for his preparation for '83. It is very important for Ranveer to get the nod of approval from one of the finest cricketers of this generation, for sure!

Check out the heartwarming post below:

Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the World Cup for three weeks because of a fracture in his thumb. The cricketer was present during the India Vs Pakistan match where the picture was taken. Shikhar Dhawan is training hard to bounce back stronger. Hopefully, Dhawan can make a strong comeback in the World Cup.