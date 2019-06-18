Debanu Das June 18 2019, 9.45 am June 18 2019, 9.45 am

We never realised that Ranveer Singh was such a cricket aficionado. We know he is working on '83, a film on India’s first ever World Cup victory, and now the actor has gone on a spree to prove his passion for the game. During the recent India vs Pakistan match, Ranveer doubled up as a presenter for the broadcasters of the event. Not only was the actor spotted holding a mic, but he also caught up with some of the biggest names in cricket. Ranveer managed to get a one-on-one with Virat Kohli and from the looks of it, he was completely floored by the cricketer.

Ranveer shared a picture with the Indian captain and confessed that he was a ‘die-hard fan of Indian cricket’ since his childhood. He also said that he had invested a lot of emotions for the team and that he wanted to be like them. ‘And then there was Virat Kohli’, noted Ranveer. The Gully Boy star said that he has witnessed the evolvement of a ‘brash boy’ into a ‘very embodiment of class.’ Ranveer went on to praise Kohli for his ‘ferocity and passionate expression, he changed the face of Indian cricket forever.’

Kaptaan has Ranveer Singh gushing

Ranveer hugged Kohli during the presentation ceremony and was visibly awestruck. Their camaraderie did grab eyeballs considering the equation Ranveer shared with Virat's wife Anushka Sharma in the past. That night, India beat Pakistan for the seventh time in a World Cup match. Of course, the DLS method came into play, but Pakistan never looked in command of the game at all.

Come on India!