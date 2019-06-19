Ranveer Singh is all set to star in '83 as Kapil Dev who led team India to their historic 1983 Word Cup win. The ace cricketer also celebrated the 36th anniversary of one of the greatest innings of his life and in cricketing history on Tuesday. 36 years ago, Kapil Dev walked in when India was at 9/4 and scored a 175* (not out) against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells, England. This one-man led innings not only carried India to victory against Zimbabwe but the eventual victory in the World Cup against the strongest opponent West Indies.
Ranveer Singh commemorated this event on his Instagram story and wrote about how it was the greatest inning ever in history. He also wrote that this innings stood the test of time. This statement is true, as there is no official video recording of this innings as BBC was on strike that day. But it is an event that was passed on by spectators and still remembered fondly by cricket lovers.
Check out Ranveer Singh's post below:
Many cricket fans on Twitter remembered the historic innings as well:
Ranveer Singh is currently in London shooting for '83 and coaching under veteran cricketers like Mohinder Amarnath and Kapil Dev. The film will be directed by Kabir Khan who has also roped in Deepika Padukone to play Romi Bhatia, the wife of Kapil Dev. The other actors who will play the 1983 Indian cricket team include Saqib Salem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Dhairya Karwa, Chirag Patil, Sahil Khattar, Adinath Kothare, and Ammy Virk. Actor Pankaj Tripathy will be playing Madan Lal, the manager of the team. It has also been reported that Gully Boy famed actor Vijay Varma will be playing the role of Roger Binny in the film. The film is slated to release on April 10, 2020.