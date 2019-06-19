Antara Kashyap June 19 2019, 9.42 am June 19 2019, 9.42 am

Ranveer Singh is all set to star in '83 as Kapil Dev who led team India to their historic 1983 Word Cup win. The ace cricketer also celebrated the 36th anniversary of one of the greatest innings of his life and in cricketing history on Tuesday. 36 years ago, Kapil Dev walked in when India was at 9/4 and scored a 175* (not out) against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells, England. This one-man led innings not only carried India to victory against Zimbabwe but the eventual victory in the World Cup against the strongest opponent West Indies.

Ranveer Singh commemorated this event on his Instagram story and wrote about how it was the greatest inning ever in history. He also wrote that this innings stood the test of time. This statement is true, as there is no official video recording of this innings as BBC was on strike that day. But it is an event that was passed on by spectators and still remembered fondly by cricket lovers.

Check out Ranveer Singh's post below:

On June 18 1983, Kapil Dev made 175 n.o. v Zimbabwe . I was at Tunbridge Wells that day. Considering the dire circumstances & that he was not a specialist batsman & the impact it had, not just on the tournament but cricket itself, I maintain this is the greatest ODI innings ever — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 18, 2019

On this day, 36 years ago, Kapil Dev walked in at 17 for 5 and changed cricket history. That 175* against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells in the 1983 World Cup is an innings no Indian should ever forget. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 18, 2019

He actually walked in at 9/4. The score was 17/5 after that. — Kartik Jayaraman (@elitecynic) June 18, 2019

The innings that nobody watched but everybody remembers 🙌 https://t.co/Ctd1sUR9P3 — Neha (@NJagnani) June 18, 2019

Ranveer Singh is currently in London shooting for '83 and coaching under veteran cricketers like Mohinder Amarnath and Kapil Dev. The film will be directed by Kabir Khan who has also roped in Deepika Padukone to play Romi Bhatia, the wife of Kapil Dev. The other actors who will play the 1983 Indian cricket team include Saqib Salem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Dhairya Karwa, Chirag Patil, Sahil Khattar, Adinath Kothare, and Ammy Virk. Actor Pankaj Tripathy will be playing Madan Lal, the manager of the team. It has also been reported that Gully Boy famed actor Vijay Varma will be playing the role of Roger Binny in the film. The film is slated to release on April 10, 2020.