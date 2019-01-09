Rape allegations against Australian cricketer Alex Hepburn

Australian cricketer Alex Hepburn, who plays for Worcestershire County Cricket Club, is in news for all the wrong reasons. The all-rounder has been accused of raping a sleeping woman in a dark room. According to a report in CricTracker, the victim has stated that she had consensual sex with Alex’s teammate Joe Clarke and later, when Joe left the room, Alex came and raped her. A case has been filed regarding the same in the court and Alex has denied all the allegations.

The victim has told the jury that she believed that it was Clarke who was sleeping next to her and wasn’t aware that he had left the room as he was feeling sick. But, she woke up next to Alex and that left her shocked. The prosecution’s case is being handled by Miranda Moore QC and she claims that victim realised that it was Alex and not Joe after touching the former’s hair and when he spoke to her in an Australian accent. While talking about what happened after the incident, Miranda said, “Immediately she pulls away, she says: ‘Where’s Joe? Hepburn says to her, ‘You are beautiful’ and tries to encourage her to continue having sex with him but she is having absolutely none of it.”

Hepburn has denied the allegations and has stated that the woman was awake and they had consensual sex. The hearings in the court will continue and a verdict is expected soon.