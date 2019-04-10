Rashid Ali Khan building the bridge between India and USA in the field of sports

In Com Staff April 10 2019, 10.49 pm April 10 2019, 10.49 pm

Rashid Ali Khan, who has been few of the prominent sports marketing professionals in India, has now ventured into starting new initiatives in cricket right from the grassroots in the United States of America. The USA, which is home to many talented sportspersons, now has a growing interest in cricket but lacks mainstream support & infrastructure facilities. Rashid, along with the Cricket Board of America, is planning to change the face of cricket in the US in the next 5 years. They aim to set up professional cricket associations in all the major states of America, ones that will be directly responsible for improving the state of cricket in their respective states and create world-class players. Apart from going international, Rashid Ali Khan, is also in final talks with officials from NBA, to bring professional Basketball to India, just the way it is played in the US.

Basketball in India is still in a very nascent stage, with the youth taking interest in the game only in the last decade and with NBA coming to India, the face of the game will get an overhaul. Therefore, Rashid Ali Khan, plans to change things right from the grassroots by starting training camps across India to train youth and get scouted. The final target of setting up a professional Basketball League is also on the cards, so as to get Indian Basketball players on the world map.