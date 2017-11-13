Ravi Shastri lashes out; declares Dhoni as ‘ultimate team man’

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is on news both on and off the pitch and it seems he is surrounded by supportive people all around him. After skipper Virat Kohli lashed out on the media for targeting the former captain cool, is now the coach for team India Ravi Shastri who comes forward in his defense. In an interview with Anandabazar Patrika, Shastri said that Dhoni is an ‘ultimate team man’ and some 'jealous' people wished to see the end of Dhoni's international career.

"Looks like there are a lot of jealous people around, who just want Dhoni to have a couple of bad days. There are a few people who are waiting to see the end of MS Dhoni. But great players like him decide their own future," Shastri said.

After India's triumph over the Kiwis, former cricketers like VVS Laxman, Ajit Agarkar, Aakash Chopra and Virender Sehwag had openly said that the team management needed to try out younger players in place of Dhoni in the T20 format.

Shastri thrashing all accusations said that the Indian team knew well aware of Dhoni's worth and the criticism against the iconic wicketkeeper-batsman made no difference to them.

"It (the criticism) doesn't make a difference to me. In our mind, we know where Dhoni stands within the team. He is an ultimate team man. He was a great leader and now an ultimate team man."

Dhoni retired from Test cricket back in 2014 and since then Wriddhiman Saha has been the man behind the stumps for the team in the five-day format. In one day cricket, talks have been on for a long time to try out Rishab Pant. But Shastri defended Dhoni saying criticism towards Dhoni may be coming from the nature of television discussions.

“Not so long ago I used to do television and people used to ask me questions. You need to answer questions to make a show happen,” he said, “Dhoni is a superstar. He is one of our greatest cricketers. So he is always going to be a great topic. He is always going to be a topic because he is a legend. When you have a career as glorious as that, you become a topic on television.”

By the looks of it, it seems like MS Dhoni is not going anywhere and we’re not complaining.