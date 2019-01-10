Ravi Shastri sticks to his guns about the Aussie series being bigger a win for India than '83 World Cup

Captain Virat Kohli and his boys created history by winning their first Test series in Australia. The team celebrated this win and their social media handles were filled with the selfies. Coach Ravi Shastri was very happy with his team’s win and went on to say that this win is bigger than India’s first win at the World Cup in 1983. On Monday, he stated, “I will tell you how satisfying it is for me. World Cup 1983, World Championship of Cricket 1985 – this is as big, or even bigger because it is in the truest (Test) format of the game. It’s Test cricket, which is meant to be the toughest.” This didn’t go down well with the people on social media and he was trolled for it. However, Shastri has stood by his words.

While talking to TOI, he said, “This is the purest form of cricket. A 71-year-old barrier has been broken and accolades flowing from all over the world - from the likes of Imran Khan or Viv Richards - say it all. Those who've played cricket in Australia know what it takes to win here. They're as tough as opposition can get and nothing comes easy here. Of course, the 1983 World Cup glory is right up there and so was 1985. But I do stand by what I said -- this is pure joy, this is real cricket. This is a young team, it is their moment and they should have a good sense of the kind of history they've made here. In fact, they do.”

Talking about criticism on social media, Ravi said, “There are people who've only wanted to criticise this team, taking continuous jibes. Social media is fine, you get all sorts and none of that matters as long as you do what you have to do and do it right. But there are people who've simply wanted to pull this team down and mind you, some have not been very subtle about it either.”

"That's why I said what I said in the press conference after the Sydney Test. Before my first stint with the team, India was number five or something (in Test rankings). The last three years they've been number One and that's going to be the case for some time now. Those who want to keep abusing and ranting can continue doing that. Sooner or later they'll understand they don't matter,” the Indian cricket team coach added.