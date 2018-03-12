Ravichandran Ashwin lashes out at Herschelle Gibbs, Twitter slams him

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday, February 19 pulled a tweet from his account after poking a jibe at former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs. Ashwin reminded Gibbs of his involvement in the 2000 match-fixing scandal in South Africa, claiming that he was ‘joking from the beginning’. The banter started following Ashwin’s promotional tweet on a pair of running shoes. Ashwin had said that he could not wait to “flaunt them.”

Following his post, Herschell Gibbs replied that he hopes that the cricketer can ‘run a bit faster now.’ Ashwin shot back at the South African reminding him of his unethical ways for which he was suspended and fined.

Gibbs seemed to be taken aback by the sudden outburst from Ashwin and told him via tweets that he was only intending to look for banter. By then, followers of both cricketers were up and many took Ashwin’s comments seriously. Ashwin tried to control the damage and clarified that he too was ‘joking’.

Ashwin soon removed the tweet which caused the uproar.

I totally believed my reply was a joke too, but look how people and yourself perceived it. I am totally game for this sort of fun mate, we shall dine over this sometime.😂 https://t.co/Z7YdXQnxeD — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 19, 2018

It wasn't a joke ash. It was an insult. Getting too personal was uncalled for. — Sairith Stevens (@Psyrith) February 19, 2018

Ashwin is currently not part of India’s limited-overs cricket team which is facing the South African side. India has won the ODI series 5-1 and is leading the T20 series 1-0, following a 2-1 defeat in tests.