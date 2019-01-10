Ravindra Jadeja gives a savage reply to the troll who questioned his skills

With rising criticism and trolls on social media, no celebrity is spared. The latest one to join the bandwagon is Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja. After his amazing performance at the recent India Vs Australia Test series, Jadeja is currently on rest. Celebrities often make it a point to take suggestions and Jadeja did the same. The all-rounder took to his Instagram and posted a stylish picture of him, asking for some hair-style suggestions.

Amidst a lot of good ideas from his fans, the cricketer was quick to notice a comment full of hatred. The user took a very personal dig at his performance as he advised him to go and focus on his game. He further said that Jadeja can’t bat but he likes to be called an all-rounder. This fumed up the young lad as he replied, “tere ghar pe tv nai hain kya. Last test match dekha nai, Idiot (Don’t you have a TV at home? Didn’t you watch the last Test match, Idiot)” Lol! That hit hard, Jadeja! We are sure it shut down the troll in no time.

Talking about his performance in the Test match series, Jadeja scored 81 runs from 114 balls in India’s fourth and final Test against Australia. Apart from that, he garnered a total of 204 runs in partnership with Rishabh Pant. So dear trolls, please up your game!