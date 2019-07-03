Divya Ramnani July 03 2019, 11.40 pm July 03 2019, 11.40 pm

Former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has always been at the receiving end of criticism, thanks to his blunt remarks. It was only recently that Manjrekar expressed his dislike for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. In fact, he went on to call Jadeja as one ‘bits and pieces player’. In an interview with IANS, Manjrekar was asked about his opinion on whether Jadeja should replace one of the wrist spinners, Yuzuvendra Chahal or Kuldeep Yadav, as they had an average outing against England in India’s defeat.

He was quoted as saying, "I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner. You never actually base your judgements on exceptional results. India losing to England was an exceptional result. Spinners going for runs is exceptional and you have to understand that."

Have a look at Ravindra Jadeja’s tweet here:

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

This clearly didn’t go well with Jadeja, as he had one sharp comeback. Taking to his Twitter account, Jadeja hit back at the former cricketer by accusing him of suffering from ‘verbal diarrhoea’. He expressed his exasperation by writing, “Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I am still playing. Learn to respect people who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.”

Recently, Sanjay Manjrekar was trolled over criticising MS Dhoni for his poor performance amid the ongoing World Cup.