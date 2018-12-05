Ricky Ponting’s strategy against Virat Kohli involves a lot of rattling

As India gets ready to take on Australia on December 6, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has a strategy ready for Virat Kohli. According to him, Kohli can ‘rattle’ and the Australian team should get under his skin, instead of staying back and getting bullied by the visiting captain. Though former Australian batsman Dean Jones made it clear that pissing Kohli is a bad idea, Ponting, who’s one of Australia’s most successful captains, told cricket.com.au: “I don't necessarily believe that he is someone you shouldn't try to get under his skin. I have seen him rattled.”

Kohli has toned down his aggression in recent times and had even said that he’s moved on from those days when he used to revel in being provoked. Ponting believes that Australian spearhead Mitchell Johnson has rattled Kohli a few times with “some good hostile bowling” and “some goof hostile body language.” Ponting added that it would be ‘rubbish’ if Australia doesn’t play against India without an aggressive mindset. “That is the way Australians have always played their best," said Ponting.

You've seen our viral video of Virat Kohli in the nets today - so how do you stop him? We thought we'd ask the great Ricky Ponting...@gilletteau | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/MGogpC7gnH — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 4, 2018

While it remains to be seen what strategy the Australian team takes up on December 6, Kohli was at the nets recently and he looked like he was in sublime form. He seems to have acclimatised to the Australian climate and is ready for a long, five-day match.