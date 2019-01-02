RIP Ramakant Achrekar: Twitter mourns the death of Sachin Tendulkar's coach

Veteran cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar, best known for discovering and mentoring the legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar, breathed his last on January 2, 2019. He was 87-years-old and, according to a family member, he had been battling age-related ailment for the past few days. Achrekar came to fame because of his work at the Kamnath cricket club at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. Apart from Tendulkar, he mentored others like Chandrakant Pandit, Sanjay Bangar, Pravin Amre and Ramesh Powar.

Achrekar’s sudden demise has come as a shock to many. Many of his colleagues, fans and cricketers have taken to their social media and mourned over the death of this legend.

Ramakant Acharekar, whose mist famous protege is @sachin_rt, passes away. RIP — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 2, 2019

My heartfelt condolences to the family of Mr Ramakant Achrekar, to Sachin, and to all those close to him. We will always remember him with great fondness and respect for his contribution to Indian cricket. May his soul rest in peace. a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) January 2, 2019

Condolences to his family and loved ones on the passing away of #RamakantAchrekar sir, who shaped and gave us a gift called Sachin Tendulkar ! pic.twitter.com/S7LIhNV4rh — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 2, 2019

My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of #RamakantAchrekar Sir , who was instrumental in giving a jewel to Indian cricket. pic.twitter.com/qUZzG5Guf9 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 2, 2019

Saddened to learn about the passing away of veteran cricket coach #RamakantAchrekar who nurtured great talents, including Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt May his soul rest in eternal peace. My condolence to family members. — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) January 2, 2019

#RIP to a man who has made cricket beautiful and made the cricket generation proud . Thank you Sir. #RamakantAchrekar Sir your teaching will be forwarded to next generation by your childrens . pic.twitter.com/tNkC1dcOep — Gaurav Singh (@iGauravSingh007) January 2, 2019

One of the most revered and celebrated teachers of sports produced by India who mentored God of cricket @sachin_rt and @vinodkambli349 and many others, #RamakantAchrekar leaves us forever! Will be remembered till the world remembers Sachin! — BVS Ravi (@BvsRavi) January 2, 2019

#RamakantAchrekar, @sachin_rt 's childhood coach, passed away in Mumbai.. May his soul RIP! — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 2, 2019

The passing of Modern era’s Dronacharya Padma Shri #RamakantAchrekar ji has left a gaping hole in the heart of the nation. My heartfelt condolences are with his family and loved ones. May peace be upon him departed soul. — Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) January 2, 2019

Rest In Peace #RamakantAchrekar Sir. Pioneer in making careers of Tendulkar, Kambli, Amre, and many more. pic.twitter.com/CMQiqDcmMg — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) January 2, 2019

Rest in Peace Ramakant Achrekar Sir, Padma Shri and Dhonocharya award winner and Sachin Sir Childhood Coach #RIP #RamakantAchrekar. pic.twitter.com/TDA7eHmLei — Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary (@Sudhir10dulkar) January 2, 2019

In 1990, Achrekar was felicitated with the prestigious Dronacharya award for his services to cricket coaching. In 2010, he was conferred with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour in India. Achrekar has a lot of other achievements under his name. He has left a whole legacy behind. RIP, Ramakant Achrekar.