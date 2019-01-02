RIP Ramakant Achrekar: Twitter mourns the death of Sachin Tendulkar's coach

Veteran cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar, best known for discovering and mentoring the legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar, breathed his last on January 2, 2019. He was 87-years-old and, according to a family member, he had been battling age-related ailment for the past few days. Achrekar came to fame because of his work at the Kamnath cricket club at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. Apart from Tendulkar, he mentored others like Chandrakant Pandit, Sanjay Bangar, Pravin Amre and Ramesh Powar.
Achrekar’s sudden demise has come as a shock to many. Many of his colleagues, fans and cricketers have taken to their social media and mourned over the death of this legend.
In 1990, Achrekar was felicitated with the prestigious Dronacharya award for his services to cricket coaching. In 2010, he was conferred with the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour in India. Achrekar has a lot of other achievements under his name. He has left a whole legacy behind. RIP, Ramakant Achrekar.