  3. Cricket
Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sports, Cricket, IPL, Indian Premier League, Jos Buttler,Ben Stokes, Stuart Board

Cricket

Rishabh Pant gets consoled by Virat Kohli's rap after he missed out on the World Cup

With MS Dhoni in the playing eleven, selectors chose Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant as the alternate keeper for the team.

back
Ben StokescricketIndian Premier LeagueIPLJos ButtlerRishabh PantsportsStuart BoardVirat Kohli
nextChris Gayle has ditched the gym, yet his binging has not ruined his abs!

within