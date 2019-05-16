Rishabh Pant gets consoled by Virat Kohli's rap after he missed out on the World Cup

Abhishek Singh May 16 2019, 10.49 pm May 16 2019, 10.49 pm

As fans heave a sigh of relief from nonstop cricket madness courtesy of the IPL, we all gear up for the upcoming 2019 World Cup in England. While we saw the Men in Blue at loggerheads against each other during the T20 league, they will be reuniting as a team to bring home the World Cup. Our team members are not just the best in cricket but are also good at off-pitch activities. We all are well aware that captain Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are good batsmen and recently we saw the two try their hands at a rap video and must say they literally killed it.

Though Virat failed to get Rishabh on a flight to England and make him a part of the Indian dressing room, he got Pant’s back and has got him to rap with him in a commercial. Before the World Cup kick starts, we will see captain Kohli and team India’s newest sensation Rishabh Pant try their hands at rap. Endorsing a brand together, we can see Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant rap for a product. Just like the real life, Virat can be seen acting like a true mentor and tries to help his junior with a problem he seems to be going through.

Watch: Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant rap in style.

12 month bans for both of them please. pic.twitter.com/9ApERMqF71 — Yas Rana (@Yas_Wisden) May 16, 2019

While we love to see the two Indian players in the advertisement, English fast bowler Stuart Board has a suggestion and wants to see his countrymen Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes get featured in the ad. Board thinks that both Ben and Jos would be perfect for the ad.

I genuinely believe @josbuttler & @benstokes38 would be excellent ambassadors for this brand. Please contact @phoenixmg3. 👍 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) May 16, 2019

In an interview during the Indian Premier League, Pant revealed that he is scared of captain Kohli’s anger."I am not scared of anyone but Virat bhaiya ke gusse se dar lagta hai (I'm scared of Virat Kohli's anger). But if you are doing everything correctly, then why he (Kohli) should get angry. But if you make a mistake and someone gets angry with you..it's good because you only learn from your mistakes," said Pant.