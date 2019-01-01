Rishabh Pant has the last laugh in war of words, 'babysits' Tim Paine's kids

He thought it fit to get going with the random conversations to distract Rohit Sharma while he was on the crease during India's test with Australia at Melbourne. In the drive, Australian player Tim Paine, in fact, began talking to fellow cricketer Aaron Finch. "It's a bit of a tossup between Royals and Indians for me. But if Rohit hits a six now, I'm changing to Mumbai," said the former. The efforts were nice but in vain since Sharma still scored a powerful 63.

It didn't end there though. Paine wanted to project some more of his sense of humour (or so he thought) and asked if another cricketer Rishabh Pant could babysit his kids while he takes his wife out for a movie. Hmm! Now, in what might make Paine eat his own words, Pant actually met Paine's wife. And guess what? We came across her Instagram story wherein she has posted an adorable photo of herself, Pant and her two kids. 'Best babysitter,' she writes. Ouch! (Also Read: Wicked Keeper Tim Paine is at it again, Rishabh Pant is his latest target)

Paine had begun, not knowing where would it head. But Pant clearly brought an end to it. You LOST and we aren't talking about just the match, Paine!