Rishabh Pant is back to being a babysitter and this time, for Shikhar Dhawan's baby!

Rushabh Dhruv April 24 2019, 11.27 am April 24 2019, 11.27 am

The young Indian cricketer, Rishabh Pant is riding high on success these days. His contribution to India’s tour to Australia test series was applaud-worthy. In the final test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Pant was the fourth Indian wicketkeeper to score a 150. Post his brilliant performance on-field, the cricketer in no time garnered a huge fan following. Having said that, while his on-field charisma is tremendous, looking at the current scenario seems like that there’s no possible end to Rishabh Pant’s babysitting duties.

If you recollect, Pant was in the news when the Australian skipper Tim Paine, challenged him to babysit his kids so that he can go for a movie date with wife, Bonnie Paine. The Indian cricketer happily obliged and emerged as the ‘Best Babysitter’ as complimented by Mrs Paine. Well, after a break, seems like Pant is back to what he has been doing best- BABYSIT. Going by cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's latest IG story, all we can see is Pant carrying Shikhar's kid on his wheely luggage bag and it reminds us of his babysitting days. Well not to miss, how the child is having a gala time sitting on the bag while Rishabh is in conversation with him. *giggles*

Have a look at Rishabh Pant's babysitting moment below:

Also back in January 2019, Rohit Sharma had taken to his Twitter account and started the babysit banter with Pant. The cricketer mentioned how he needs a babysitter at the moment and since Pant is good at it, Sharma asked if he could babysit his newborn baby Samaira. He also said that his wife Ritika will be extremely happy. That was some good buttering, Sharma! Babysitter Pant readily accepted his request.

All, we can say is that Pant is in for some delightful side-business!