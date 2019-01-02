Rishabh Pant is so famous for his sledging that even the Australian PM knows him

India’s tour Down Under has been one heck of a ride. After levelling the T20 series in a dramatic fashion, the visitors have taken the lead in the Tests. The hard-fought series has witnessed several controversies and clashes between players. One of the most intense moments of the series was when the two captains Tim Paine and Virat Kohli began exchanging words on the pitch. The umpires had to separate the two of them. However, the icing on the cake was Rishabh Pant, whose constant chatter behind the stumps encouraged the broadcasters to air his sledges.

The Indian team recently had the privilege to meet the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on New Year’s day. The Australian team too, was present. Like any other day, it was Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma who were grabbing all the attention. However, it was Rishabh Pant who managed to steal the show. When he approached Morrison, the PM quipped, "Aah yes! You sledges right? You are very welcome. We like competitive game."

Poor Pant didn’t have a comeback. That’s one Aussie he’ll surely not cross! The 21-year-old smiled, politely shook hands with Morrison and moved on. Earlier, social media lit up when Tim Paine’s wife Bonnie Maggs, shared a picture of Pant and her kids. ‘Best babysitter’ read the caption. During the match at Melbourne, Tim had asked Pant if he’d babysit for him when he took his wife to the movies.