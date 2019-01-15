Rishabh Pant tries his hands on drums and our ears are bleeding

“He’ll hit you for a six… He’ll babysit your kids… We’ve got Rishabh Pant”, remember these lines, of course, you do. Sydney Cricket Ground echoed this song (courtesy Indian fan group Bharat Army) on the second day of the fourth test for ace cricketer Rishabh Pant. If you are the one who is not an avid social media user, educate yourself as Tim Paine’s wife in one of her social media posts had tagged Pant the ‘best babysitter’ after the Australian skipper teasing Pant. Well, now looks like after the babysitting session, Pant is keen to explore other genres. As per Rishabh's latest IG update, we see him trying his hands on drums.

Young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant took to Instagram and shared a moment where we see him playing drums. While we would say, his attempt on drums was not at all bad, but hey Pant, you are a better player on the field concentrate there (giggles). Have a look at it below:

In the video, we also see Pant alongside super photographer Dabboo Ratnani having a fun-filled time on the drums. So is Rishabh Pant making his calendar debut with none another than Dabboo? That we need to wait and watch...