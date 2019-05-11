Rishabh Pant turns student, takes Hindi lessons from Ziva Dhoni

Debanu Das May 11 2019, 7.51 pm May 11 2019, 7.51 pm

MS Dhoni grabs eyeballs whenever he’s on the field, but his daughter, Ziva, has mastered the art of grabbing people’s attention wherever she goes and whatever she does. Fans go crazy when they see Ziva playing with Dhoni after matches. She even has her own verified Instagram account. Following the match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, Dhoni was seen chatting with his junior, Rishabh Pant. Soon, Ziva joined them in the hotel room.

Pant and Ziva interacted, and a viral video shows the four-year-old teaching the 21-year-old Hindi vowels! Pant has proved himself to be a model student, hearing out Dhoni’s suggestions following the match, taking advice from Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly. When it came to Ziva, he didn’t flinch at all and seemed interested in revising what he already knows. Pant is often considered to be Dhoni’s successor thanks to his wicketkeeping abilities and aggressive batting style. However, the young man has a long way to go.

India has announced their 15-member World Cup squad. The list, unfortunately, doesn’t include Pant but has Dinesh Karthik instead. Several experts wondered why DK was picked over Pant, and there’s an ongoing debate over it.

Pant had said earlier that he looks up to Dhoni and that he learnt a lot from him. "Whenever I needed any support from Mahi bhai, I used to ask him. From my IPL contract to my wicket-keeping, he's advised me on everything," he was quoted as saying by India Today.

As for Ziva, the little girl is always ready to spend time with her daddy and cheer for him at every opportunity. A video of her dancing in the stadium during a match is getting a lot of views online. Meanwhile, CSK will be playing against Mumbai Indians on May 12. This is the final match of the IPL and will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad.