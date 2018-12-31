Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh welcome a baby girl!

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma and his beautiful wife, Ritika Sajdeh, were blessed with a baby girl on December 30, 2018. The news has been confirmed by Ritika’s cousin sister Seema Khan, who also happens to be the wife of actor-producer Sohail Khan. Seema took to her Instagram story and shared the good news with all the fans. The couple had managed to keep the news of Ritika’s pregnancy under wraps for quite some time. However, it was only recently that the cricketer disclosed that he was going to be a father.

In a promotional video for Hublot, the cricketer opened up with former Australian captain Michael Clarke, as he said, "I cannot wait to be a father; it is going to be a game-changing moment in our lives. I am eagerly awaiting the moment of becoming a father. It will be a moment to change our life." The moment is finally here, Rohit! He also revealed how his teammates responded to this news, “When my teammates got to know that I am going to become a father, they were laughing at me. They were like you are going to be a father? The reaction came in because of the mannerism and the things I have done in my previous years. They think I am irresponsible, obviously in a funny way. But I am going to make sure that everything changes.”

Well, the cricketer couldn’t be beside his wife during her delivery, as he is currently in Australia for the test series. Though we are sure that Rohit is mightily excited to meet Ritika along with his new baby. Team India just registered a historic win against Australia in the third Test, on December 30. That calls for a double celebration. Congratulations to the beautiful couple!