Debanu Das June 11 2019, 10.29 am June 11 2019, 10.29 am

Rohit Sharma has already made a mark in the ongoing World Cup, scoring a century and a half-century in the two matches that he’s played. Rohit has been prolific in helping India win their last two games and is focused on their upcoming match on June 13 against New Zealand. Despite being involved in the World Cup, Sharma has a lot of stuff on his mind. Animal rights is one of those issues.

Rohit shared a statement on Instagram where he applauded the recent decision of the Punjab and Haryana High Court declaring animals to have legal rights just like humans. The judgement also added that all citizens are ‘guardians of the animal kingdom’. Rohit noted that all species have to be regarded as equals for any ‘true sense of ecological balance.’ Adding that ‘small changes lead to bigger ones,’ the star cricketer commented that he hopes to have such a law implemented all over India.

PETA would be proud

Rohit was also vocal about Yuvraj Singh’s retirement. After Yuvraj announced that he is hanging his boots, Sharma tweeted his tributes to the former India mainstay and said that he deserved a better send-off. Rohit was possibly hinting at a farewell match that many players ask for before bidding adieu to the game. In fact, Yuvraj himself said that he was promised a farewell match provided he failed a Yo-Yo fitness test. Yuvraj, however, passed the test, and the farewell match never happened.

Recently, Rohit completed 2000 runs against Australia in ODIs when India and Australia clashed at the Oval. That was Rohit’s 37th innings against Australia and he became the fastest player to score those many runs against that side. He’s currently the fourth batsman to score 2000 ODI runs against Australia after Sachin Tendulkar (3077), Desmond Haynes (2262) and Viv Richards (2187).