Rohit Sharma dedicates Girls Like you to daughter and this one will melt you

Team India’s opening batsman had a brilliant start to 2019 as he was blessed with a baby girl. Looks like lady luck is favouring the Indian vice-captain of the limited overs format as Rohit Sharma helped India seal the deal in the third Test match. On Sunday, Rohit introduced his daughter to the world and also revealed that the couple would be naming her Samaira.

The 31-year-old Mumbai based batsman took to his official Twitter handle and shared an adorable family picture. In the picture, we can see Rohit, his wife Ritika Sajdeh and their newborn, Samaira. The cricketer then dedicated Maroon 5's Girls Like You, which is the latest anthem of love featuring the likes of Gal Gadot and Ellen DeGeneres. Have a look:

Earlier this week, the Mumbai Indians captain shared the first glimpse of the newest member of Sharma family. In the picture, Samaira was seen holding both Rohit and Ritika’s fingers in her tiny little hands. “Well hello world! Let’s all have a great 2019” read the post.

Well hello world! Let’s all have a great 2019 😉 pic.twitter.com/N1eJ2lHs8A — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 3, 2019

The hard hitting batsman, who goes by the nick name of Hitman, is all set to join the Men in Blue in Australia for the One Day International series from January 8. Rohit missed the ongoing fourth test match as he had to fly back home to be with his family.