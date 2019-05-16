Rohit Sharma enjoys a beach stroll with Ritika Sajdeh, his ‘partner in crime’

Debanu Das May 16 2019, 9.45 pm May 16 2019, 9.45 pm

After beating Chennai Super Kings and lifting the Indian Premier League trophy for the fourth time, Rohit Sharma decided to take a break. The Mumbai Indians skipper and vice-captain of Team India, went on a family trip to the Maldives to unwind. The family seemed to be having a great time, chilling out at the beaches with Samaira being the centre of attraction for the couple and their fans. Since the holiday began, both Rohit and Ritika shared updates from the Maldives.

One of the pictures shows Rohit, Ritika and her brother in a selfie. A more recent one has the entire family in a single frame. While the adults seem to be enjoying themselves, little Samaira couldn’t care less and was happy to look the other way when the camera started clicking. Ritika also shared an Instagram story where Rohit can be seen taking Samaira out on a pram.

Samaira doesn't care for holidays or selfies, she wants to sleep

Moving to Rohit’s account, we find more images of the family’s trip. Again, all the adults are basking in the sun, while Samaira found her mum’s shoulders so comfy, that she decided to take a nap. Finally, there’s that ‘couple moment’ picture that everyone has been waiting for. A picture of Rohit and his ‘partner in crime’ holding his hand and strolling the beach is taking over the internet by storm. The couple was alone and clearly enjoying some time just for themselves.

Vacays such as these are a godsend. Considering that Rohit and the rest of Team India will soon head to England for a gruelling World Cup, a good dose of relaxation is always welcome. Rohit is not the only Indian cricketer who is out on a trip. Yuzvendra Chahal and Virat Kohli too, are vacationing. Incidentally, both are in Goa. Virat, of course, is accompanied by Anushka Sharma.