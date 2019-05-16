  3. Cricket
Rohit Sharma enjoys a beach stroll with Ritika Sajdeh, his ‘partner in crime’

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh spend some time with family.

Chennai Super KingsMumbai IndiansRitika SajdehRohit SharmaSamairaWorld Cup 2019
