Soheib Ahsan June 17 2019

Rohit Sharma is a man of many wonders, the Indian cricket team’s vice-captain is a good hitter on the pitch and has a sharp tongue that entertains people off the field. He was questioned by ESPN Cricinfo after yesterday’s India-Pakistan match, what advice he would give to his Pakistani competitors regarding their losses against India in the World Cup. With a sly smile, the man of the match quickly replied that he would know the answer and let everyone know if he ever became the Pakistani team’s coach.

Q: How do you suggest Pakistan batsmen come out of the current crisis? Rohit: pic.twitter.com/5cPdElM5rA — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 17, 2019

In yesterday’s India vs Pakistan match, Rohit Sharma scored 140 runs and was awarded the man of the match for his feat. His achievement did not come as a surprise as he is a talented cricketer living up to his mantle as the team’s vice-captain. In India’s opening match of the World Cup against South Africa, he scored 122 runs in 144 balls. In the same match, he scored his 12,000th run in international cricket. In a match against Australia on June 9, he scored 57 runs. Yesterday’s win was another feather in India’s cap as all cricket fans know that Pakistan has been unable to beat India in any of the world cup matches till date. This streak continues to remain unbroken after yesterday’s match.

Rohit Sharma has been regarded as the best limited over batsman in the world. He has been nicknamed, Hitman for his aggressive and attack-oriented batting technique. He is also known for being the first captain ever to win the IPL four times after his team, Mumbai Indians’ victory against the Chennai Super Kings in 2019 in the final. As a captain, he has led his team to 8 ODI victories out of 9 matches.