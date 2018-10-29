Rohit Sharma is a Gully Boy, street cricket must before key Windies match

On Monday, India is all set to take on West Indies in the fourth ODI at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. But before showing off his cricketing skills on field, Rohit Sharma decided to indulge in some gully cricket. On Sunday, the right-handed opener took out some time from his busy schedule to play with kids on the streets of Mumbai.

Rohit on his Facebook account shared the video of playing with the kids on streets. Well, we are sure that the kids would had a great time playing with the star cricketer and it is good to see Sharma having some fun before the intense match.

Sharma, born and bought up in Mumbai, is expected to put up a great show against West Indies for the audience considering that he is playing on his home turf. His performance in the previous two games were not up to the mark as he could only make single digit scores. But this time, we expect him to do much better!

Earlier the match was supposed to take place at Wankhede stadium but was later shifted to Brabourne as the Mumbai Cricket Association cited financial issues in hosting the game. Reportedly, the god of cricket Sachin Tendulkar will ring the ceremonial bell and inaugurate the game. We are sure the match would be quite interesting and Mumbaikars are all charged up for it.