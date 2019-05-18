Rohit Sharma is ready to don ‘another blue’ jersey?

Debanu Das May 18 2019, 12.08 am May 18 2019, 12.08 am

A tough campaign calls for a little time off from work and that is exactly what Rohit Sharma needed. The Mumbai Indians skipper led the side to their fourth IPL victory by beating Chennai Super Kings in the finals. He will soon be flying over to England soon to start off the World Cup campaign. Rohit and his family went on a trip to the Maldives to rest and recuperate. But like everything else, the holiday has come to an end.

Rohit, his wife Ritika and their daughter Samaira had gone to the Maldives along with the rest of their family. The couple shared multiple images of their stay there. The family enjoyed the view of the lovely beaches in the island nation and even had a cosy dinner. Rohit and Ritika shared a bit of couple time on the beaches, walking hand in hand, undisturbed by the rest of the world. Rohit shared a video of his underwater adventures as well. Apparently, he had never seen a turtle or a shark as big as the one he saw down there.

Rohit Sharma is all set to join Team India

Rohit’s ‘partner in crime’, Ritika too, shared a couple of pictures from their trip. However, it was one picture which told us that the vacay is over. Rohit shared a picture of himself wearing a Mumbai Indians jersey and captioned that it was time to ‘don another blue’ jersey within a few weeks, indicating India’s campaign of the World Cup.

The best thing to hold onto in life 🥰 @ritssajdeh pic.twitter.com/EjBeNxzvKn — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 16, 2019

There are only a handful of days left before the tournament begins. India’s first match is against South Africa on June 5. The tournament begins on May 30. Australia is the defending champions. India already has two World Cup titles to their name and they will be gunning for a third.