Rohit Sharma joins the bandwagon, tells Rishabh Pant to babysit Samaira

Looking at the current series of events seems like that there’s no possible end to Rishabh Pant’s babysitting duties. Recently, Pant was in the news when the Australian skipper Tim Paine, challenged him to babysit his kids so that he can go for a movie date with wife, Bonnie Paine. The Indian cricketer happily obliged and emerged as the ‘Best Babysitter’ as complimented by Mrs Paine. Impressed by his mighty babysitting skills, Indian cricketer and Pant’s colleague Rohit Sharma has requested the cricketer to babysit his newborn Samaira and we can’t stop chuckling!

Rohit Sharma took to his Twitter account and started the babysit banter with Pant. The cricketer mentioned how he needs a babysitter at the moment and since Pant is good at it, Sharma asked if he could babysit his newborn baby Samaira. He also said that his wife Ritika will be extremely happy. Now, that’s some good buttering, Sharma! Babysitter Pant readily accepted his request. Aww! We can’t wait to get our hands on the snaps of Pant handling Samaira!

@ImRo45 Hahhaa.. Bhaiya @yuzi_chahal not doing his job properly?🤪 More than happy to babysit Samaira 🤗 Congratulations @ritssajdeh 🥳 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) January 9, 2019

Meanwhile, Pant is in huge demand for his good babysitting skills. Bonnie Paine shared a video story on Instagram wherein, she is wondering if ‘Pant the babysitter’ is available for his service.

Well, Pant is in for some delightful side-business!