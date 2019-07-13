Soheib Ahsan July 13 2019, 2.44 pm July 13 2019, 2.44 pm

Despite India's loss at the World Cup semi-finals to New Zealand, fans have been in support of the team's efforts and have welcomed their return with open arms. Nevertheless, there was something about the return of Rohit Sharma that deeply upset them. Something that focuses more on road safety. After returning from London, Rohit Sharma chose to drive while his wife got in the car next to him with their infant daughter Samaira. This seating position raised a lot of eyebrows as it is often recommended that infants should be avoided from travelling alongside the driver in case of serious accidents with or without an adult holding the child.

Sharma returned to India at night from London over a 9-hour flight with his family on Saturday. Despite the long journey and reaching here at night, he decided to get into the driver's seat of a car at the airport. In the video, he can be seen getting into the driver seat of the car with his wife Ritika Sajdeh sitting alongside him holding Samaira. In the comments section, fans expressed concern for baby Samaira calling out her parents for choosing to sit with her in front and not using a child safety seat designed for infants.

On the other hand, while there is no rule against infants in the passenger seat as long as the adult holding the infant wears a seatbelt, car safety signs say otherwise. It is not advisable to have a baby in the front seat as he/she can get hurt by the airbag in case of an accident. It is important to remember that the airbags meant to protect people in an accident are designed for adults and not infants.

In a tragic accident earlier in 2018, south Indian musician Balabhaskar had passed away due to a serious car accident. At the time of the accident, he was sitting in the passenger seat with his young daughter. Due to serious injury, his daughter passed away on the spot while the musician was still alive at the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.

Perhaps this is why Rohit should be more careful and thoughtful of where Samaira is seated in a car.