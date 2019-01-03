Rohit Sharma shares an adorable first glimpse of his newborn baby girl!

2018 has been a blessed year for cricketer Rohit Sharma, both personally and professionally. Sharma made a remarkable comeback in Test cricket after almost 11 months of batting at number six and further, just after the Boxing Day test which India won, he was blessed with a baby girl. Rohit’s wife Ritika Sajdeh gave birth on December 30, 2018. The cricketer was not by his wife's side during her delivery as he was in Australia for the test series, however, as soon as the news broke, Sharma rushed back home.

While Rohit didn’t express anything about becoming a father on social media, it was only recently that he took to the internet and shared a glimpse of his little baby, without revealing her face to the world. In the picture, the baby can be seen holding her mother Ritika’s hand with so much love and, we are melting! With the arrival of his princess, Sharma is definitely blessed with some more lady luck in his life and is now set to make it big at this year’s upcoming World Cup.

Well, the Cricketer couldn’t really contain his excitement of entering into the fatherhood as he had opened up about the same by saying, "I cannot wait to be a father; it is going to be a game-changing moment in our lives. I am eagerly awaiting the moment of becoming a father. It will be a moment to change our life." The moment is finally here, Rohit!