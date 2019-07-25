Darshana Devi July 25 2019, 11.39 am July 25 2019, 11.39 am

India’s exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 has led to a lot of talks among the cricket buffs across the nation. While some ‘sad and disappointed’ fans spoke about the areas where the Men In Blue lacked, others hugely appreciated the team’s efforts to make it to the semi-finals. But what has also grabbed all the attention is the report of a ‘rift’ between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma that is currently doing the rounds. And now, the latest piece of information hints at the speculations being true!

It seems that Rohit has unfollowed Virat’s wife Anushka Sharma on Instagram now, after reportedly having unfollowed Virat on social media long back. What’s more interesting is to note that though the couple doesn’t belong to Sharma’s ‘following’ list on IG, surprisingly, the latter still happens to be the one among 100 people Virat follows.

As per reports, the Indian team is divided between Virat and Rohit because Virat ‘controls the team selection negatively’. The reports further add that Kohli and Ravi Shastri take partial decisions with respect to team selection and one such incident was when they chose Vijay Shankar over Ambati Rayudu. What we further learned is that those in the team who aren’t in the ‘Virat company’, usually suffer because of the alleged partiality.

Speaking on the rumoured rift between the two players, a CoA (Committee of Administrators) member told the IANS, “The CoA cannot be reacting to reports in the media. If the players have any issue, they can/should bring it up with us. As far as the committee is concerned, there is no rift till the players talk of it with us.”

#TeamIndia members at the High Commission of India in London. pic.twitter.com/tUhaGkSQfe — BCCI (@BCCI) August 7, 2018

Furthermore, the rift between Kohli and Sharma is said to have started years ago, when Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan left the management company that Virat is associated with. Back in 2018, Rohit even liked a tweet that raised concern over BCCI’s ‘double standards’. It was due to the presence of Anushka Sharma in a team group picture at the Indian High Commission in London. “@ImRo45 void is filled up by @AnushkaSharma I believe WAG’s are not allowed till 3rd test. Different rules for different players!" read the tweet in reply to BCCI’s picture.