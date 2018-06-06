Rohit Sharma wanted to slap Ravindra Jadeja for THIS reason

Rohit Sharma is someone who always seems very calm. Some would say he is at par with MS Dhoni. But then everyone is human and can sometimes lose their cool – and want to punch someone. Earlier this year, India went on a tour of South Africa, when some of the players went for a safari. That’s where Rohit got pissed - at Ravindra Jadeja.

At a show with comedian Vikram Sathaye, Ajikya Rahane narrated the story. Rahane, his wife Radhika, Rohit, Ritika (Rohit’s wife) and Jadeja were cheetah walking and chanced upon a cheetah feasting on a prey. It turned and looked at them, and at the same time, Jadeja began making ‘weird noises’. Rohit was mad enough to want to punch Jadeja.

Marking territory 🐆#cheetah #animalkingdom #rajputboy A post shared by Ravindrasinh Jadeja (@royalnavghan) on Jan 21, 2018 at 3:09am PST

While it may sound funny, it isn’t actually a laughing matter. Going on a safari has its risks and one must adhere to some guidelines. So here are a few rules that Jadeja and his likes can follow to make their next safari more enjoyable.

Never leave food unattended

Animals get attracted to the smell of food and can find their way to your camp.

Follow your guide’s instructions

Your guide has more experience than you. Period. Listen to what he has to say and probably won’t end up as lunch.

Keep away from the animals!

We know that you want to get that perfect pic for your Instagram likes but dude! Safety first. Wild animals are not accustomed to seeing you and can assume you are a threat and attack.

Loud noises scare animals

If you have an electronic equipment, keep them on silent mode as little noises they emit are foreign to animals and can scare them.

Animals have a better night vision

If you’re in an unfenced camp, stay indoors. Most camps provide you with torches or whistles to signal guards who can escort you to the dining tent.