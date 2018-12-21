Cricket Rohit Sharma's birthday wish for wife is setting relationship goals! Rushabh Dhruv December 21 2018, 10.46 am December 21 2018, 10.46 am

Cricketer Rohit Sharma is a record breaker on the field. He has captained the Mumbai Indians to three super IPL wins, have smashed more sixes than Sachin Tendulkar and his list of achievements list go on and one. But besides being a cricket star, he’s just like us when it comes to living life. He loves his me time, his wife and the good life. The doting husband took to social media to wish his beloved wife Ritika Sajdeh with an adorable message on her birthday.

Rohit, who is currently touring Australia and is part of the ODI series, made sure to wish his wife even though they're miles apart from each other. On Twitter, Rohit wished his wife with a post that's sure to make you smile - claiming that her birthday is the only one he remembers without any reminders. He's also hoping that their pet dog is keeping her entertained while he's away. While on Twitter Rohit was full of fun, on Instagram he apologised to Ritika for not being there on her birthday. Awwww. He shared a throwback picture from last year's in-flight birthday celebration in which Ritika is cutting a cake. A high flying birthday for sure!

We've seen the couple's social media PDAs a lot of times, but this one from Rohit Sharma is surely setting long-distance relationship goals. Hope other cricketers in the Indian cricket team are taking notes on how to impress your better half on their birthday even if you can't be there with her.