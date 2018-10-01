Rohit Sharma's non-selection for India vs WI test series leaves Ganguly, Harbhajan surprised

Rohit Sharma's leadership not only led the men in blue to conquer the Asia Cup 2018 against a high-spirited Bangladesh but Sharma himself also climbed up two positions in the ICC rankings for ODI batsmen. He is now the number two, with captain great Virat Kohli before him. But sadly enough, this did not secure Sharma's selection in the test team for India's upcoming West Indies tour.

"Taking stock of the recent workload, the selectors have decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Both Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya were not considered for selection, as they are yet to recover from their injuries," Amitabh Choudhary (Acting Secretary, Board of Control for Cricket in India) said in a statement.

But this statement didn't answer why Rohit was not made a part of the squad. In fact, this has left the Cricket fraternity surprised.

"Rohit was a calming influence and it showed in his captaincy. To keep his intensity going even after the start they had, showed he was really cool in every aspect of captaincy," Ravi Shastri was heard saying during a conversation with commentator Kevin Pietersen, adding that he loved the bowling changes Rohit made.

Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to appreciate the Cricket but did not forget to mention that he not making it to the test team was indeed a surprise.

Great win Rohit and the team @ImRo45 ..u were exceptional...I get surprised every time I don’t see ur name in the test team ..it’s not far away .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) September 29, 2018

No @ImRo45 in test team against West Indies..what r the selectors thinking actually??? Anyone have a clue ??? plz let me know as I can’t digest this — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 30, 2018

The two-match test series between India and West Indies begins on 4th of October and will get over on 16th of October.