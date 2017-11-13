Ross Taylor reveals names of those who helped him with Hindi tweets

New Zealand had a tough series against India. They displayed good cricket and had given a fight every time the flamboyant Indian team put on a challenge. They might not have won the series but they certainly had made their way into the hearts of fans for the performance. However, off the field, the Black Caps had a really good time. The players were seen exploring the country and its tradition and mixing with the people and their language.

If you have to pick one out of the 11 Kiwis, it’s no surprise that Ross Taylor had the most fun including a series of tweet battle with former Indian opener Virender Sehwag. The tweets had gained publicity due to the fact that Taylor addressed his tweets to Sehwag in pure Hindi.

Signing off from India, the New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor on Wednesday shared a post on his official Instagram account with a picture, including his teammate Ish Sodhi and staff member Dev. The picture was captioned, “As always India it was a pleasure. FYI – the two responsible for helping me with banter with @virendersehwag are here in this photo, thanks, Dev and @ic3_odi, signing off with one last message: Dhullai aur Silaai Anne waale samay mein jari rahegi #India #indvnz #Mumbai #darji.”

Taylor was impressive in the ODI series against India with 155 runs in three matches. His solid 95-run knock in the first ODI which also included a match-winning fourth-wicket partnership of 200 runs with Tom Latham gave visitors an upper hand over the in-form hosts. While his game may have been great, Taylor’s entertainment off the field is much welcomed too.