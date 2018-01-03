Sabbir Rahman loses BCB contract after assaulting fan

Bangladesh cricketer Sabbir Rahman is in trouble after assaulting a fan during a first-class match in Rajshahi. The Bangladesh Cricket Board stripped the player of his national contract, fined him TK 20 lakh and banned him from domestic cricket for six months. The decision was taken after BCB president Nazmul Hasan met with disciplinary committee vice-chairman Sheikh Sohel and BCB chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury. During the hearing, Sabbir said he regretted his actions but it failed to impress the brass as he already had other disciplinary issues.

"He is no more a centrally contracted player. They also recommended that it is his last chance and if he fails next time he will be banned forever," added Nazmul, giving the ultimatum to the young cricketer.

The incident took place during Rajshahi Division's National Cricket League game against Dhaka Metropolis. Sabbir lost his cool after a fan 'made a noise' directed at him during an innings break. Sabbir reportedly confronted the fan behind the sight screen after taking permission from the on-field umpires, leading to a jostle.

The incident was reported to the match referee, with whom Sabbir behaved poorly. Sabbir made headlines for the wrong reasons on a number of occasions since making his international debut in 2014. Last year, Sabbir was penalised 30 percent of his contract money for entertaining a female guest at the team hotel - a serious break of code of conduct.​