  3. Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar and Ajit Agarkar catch up at a fun dinner

Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar and Ajit Agarkar catch up at a fun dinner

Sachin Tendulkar and Ajit Agarkar hang out with friends and family.

back
ajit agarkarAtul KasbekarIPL 2019Sachin Tendulkar
nextVirat Kohli heads for a vacay ahead of the World Cup, Rohit Sharma and others follow suit

within