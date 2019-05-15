Sachin Tendulkar and Ajit Agarkar catch up at a fun dinner

Debanu Das May 15 2019, 11.56 pm May 15 2019, 11.56 pm

Retirement can be difficult for some people, but for Sachin Tendulkar and Ajit Agarkar, things seem to be going very well. The former Indian batsman and his buddies Ajit, Atul Kasbekar and their families had gone of dinner at the Qualia. Joining the group was none other than Rahul Akerkar, the guy who owns the joint. As Atul commented, it was the perfect meal with the masters of cricket and a master of food.

Sachin and Ajit have long retired from the gentleman’s game. Both men were coached by the late Ramakant Achrekar and therefore have known each other since before they started playing for India. Sachin is often seen associated with the United Nations, especially since his retirement. The Master Blaster, as he’s popularly known, has been active as an advisor to Mumbai Indians. The team recently beat Chennai Super Kings and lifted the Indian Premier League trophy for the fourth time.

A reunion is always awesome!

During one of the training sessions, Sachin and his former teammate Vinod Kambli went back to the nets – much like their days at Shivaji Park, Mumbai. Of course, it wasn’t a full-on match, but more like an exhibition for fans. The Master was perfect with his timing as usual, but it came to bowling at Kambli, he had overstepped the popping crease, as pointed out by the ICC. However, the legendary batsman had a nice comeback, tweeting that this time he was bowling and not batting, so he doesn’t have to be too worried about the front foot.

They've never played against each other!

Agarkar doesn’t coach any team, but he does enjoy playing golf – a fact that is evident when scrolling through his social media profile. He is also a sports commentator and a Manchester United fan.