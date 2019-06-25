Antara Kashyap June 25 2019, 2.55 pm June 25 2019, 2.55 pm

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar recently got the bitter taste of social media trolling when MS Dhoni's fans blasted him for his comments on the latter. The retired cricketer expressed his disappointment in India's performance against Afghanistan, especially the slow batting between MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav. MS Dhoni only scored 28 runs in 52 balls. Their partnership led to 119 runs in 34 overs. After the comment, Tendulkar was severely criticised by Dhoni's fans who maintained that the latter was a better player than the former.

After a disappointing 224/8, India's chances to win against Afghanistan looked weak. Mohammed Shami's hattrick in the last over changed the fate of the match. Sachin Tendulkar commented about this in India Today. He was quoted saying, “I felt slightly disappointed, it could have been much better. I was also not happy with the partnership between Kedar and Dhoni, it was very slow. We batted 34 overs of spin bowling and scored 119 runs. This was one area where we didn’t look comfortable at all. There was no positive intent.” He also talked about how Kedar Jadhav did not have the chance to face the ballers much until that match. "A senior player like Dhoni should have taken charge as Jadhav’s batting was hardly tested in the tournament. Kedar Jadhav was under pressure, he had not had an outing up until now. He needed someone to take charge of the situation early on but that did not happen. Both Kedar and Dhoni were not able to play at the required strike rate that they would have wanted," he said.

This was not received well by Dhoni fans. They trolled the cricketer by making memes, comparing their careers and even movies made on them. The trolling became incessant when fans claimed that Dhoni was the better player of the two and Sachin was being overly critical.

Check out some of the tweets below:

1) audience watching MS Dhoni : The untold story 2) audience watching Sachin: A billion dreams pic.twitter.com/FybWGp9m17 — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) June 24, 2019

With all due respect, @sachin_rt Sir, everybody seen that pitch was reacting very slowly and ball was not coming to the bat properly. I am not saying that dhoni played very well but i must say again that nobody can teach what is @msdhoni's job and how to do it. #CWC19 #INDvAFG — A 2.0 🇮🇳 🚩 (@AStrangeSoul) June 24, 2019

Pic 1 : Sachin about missing his 200 Pic 2 : Dhoni about missing his 100 One said disappointed and upset for missing his miletone. The other said it's doesn't matter for him whether he get 100 or not. pic.twitter.com/79Rnd816g3 — #theCSKguy (@whistIepodu) June 24, 2019

@sachin_rt i thought that you forgot your own innings vs Bangladesh 100th century you played very bad inning so that Bangladesh won the match easily. This is intent so called god is talking.Take look Apart from his tons, how many matches he saved and won#sachin #dhoni #ENGvsAUS pic.twitter.com/HnIq3LAlfA — priya_ji (@un_addict) June 25, 2019

In 2015 , India toured Bangladesh and Rahane played a slow knock on a sluggish pitch and Dhoni dropped Rahane and look what fixer said - #Sachin #Dhoni #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/FTr5UzFPrW — Tarun (@Pralaynaath) June 25, 2019

Some fans also jumped to the Master Blaster's rescue:

No cricketer is beyond criticism. #Dhoni has to be lauded, when he plays well and he has to also be criticised when he does not play well. Every cricketer goes through this phase towards the end of their cricket life. Even #Sachin was not an exception. Respect n giv dem their due — Devi Priya (@DP11126748) June 25, 2019

Sachin is a commentator, it is his job to express his views based on his knowledge (which is more than all of us). Whenever any other ex cricketer like Gavaskar criticizes anyone for strike rate do we remind him about his career. Why different treatment to #Sachin? #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/xe4nwK4kQ7 — Bharat Army (@bhartarmy) June 25, 2019

#Sachin *was* God for some and #Dhoni *is* God for some. Both are legends and we are lucky to enjoy best of their innings!! Now stop fighting!! pic.twitter.com/nKyXsPsTJ5 — 🅿ramod (@PramodSpeaks) June 25, 2019

However, one must not forget that being a senior player, someone with the stature of Sachin can give constructive criticisms to Dhoni, who is not only his former teammate but also his friend.

