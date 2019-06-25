Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar recently got the bitter taste of social media trolling when MS Dhoni's fans blasted him for his comments on the latter. The retired cricketer expressed his disappointment in India's performance against Afghanistan, especially the slow batting between MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav. MS Dhoni only scored 28 runs in 52 balls. Their partnership led to 119 runs in 34 overs. After the comment, Tendulkar was severely criticised by Dhoni's fans who maintained that the latter was a better player than the former.
After a disappointing 224/8, India's chances to win against Afghanistan looked weak. Mohammed Shami's hattrick in the last over changed the fate of the match. Sachin Tendulkar commented about this in India Today. He was quoted saying, “I felt slightly disappointed, it could have been much better. I was also not happy with the partnership between Kedar and Dhoni, it was very slow. We batted 34 overs of spin bowling and scored 119 runs. This was one area where we didn’t look comfortable at all. There was no positive intent.” He also talked about how Kedar Jadhav did not have the chance to face the ballers much until that match. "A senior player like Dhoni should have taken charge as Jadhav’s batting was hardly tested in the tournament. Kedar Jadhav was under pressure, he had not had an outing up until now. He needed someone to take charge of the situation early on but that did not happen. Both Kedar and Dhoni were not able to play at the required strike rate that they would have wanted," he said.
This was not received well by Dhoni fans. They trolled the cricketer by making memes, comparing their careers and even movies made on them. The trolling became incessant when fans claimed that Dhoni was the better player of the two and Sachin was being overly critical.
However, one must not forget that being a senior player, someone with the stature of Sachin can give constructive criticisms to Dhoni, who is not only his former teammate but also his friend.
