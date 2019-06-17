Debanu Das June 17 2019, 12.23 am June 17 2019, 12.23 am

The India vs Pakistan match at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 had more to offer than the rains and the drama over Virat Kohli’s wicket. The Old Trafford Cricket Ground was covered with a sea of people dressed in blue. If that had happened in a similarly named stadium just a few paces from this one, Manchester United fans would be crying. But more importantly, the match saw a collection of legendary cricketers all bunched together in one place.

Sachin Tendulkar, a legend himself, caught up with two other stalwarts of the game. A social media post from the master showed him standing between the West Indian great, Brian Lara and India’s Virender Sehwag. The three of them were some of the greatest cricketers of their time. Some of their records still stand today. Sachin has a mountain of records that are considered to be unbreakable.

Dressed in full formals, the three men looked all set to join the commentary box. Having played cricket for years, they are the experts that you keep hearing from in every game. Sehwag and Sachin used to open for India and have a mountain of runs between them.

This isn’t Sachin’s first meet up with some of the biggest names in cricket. Earlier, Sachin had shared a selfie of himself, Viru and Sunil Gavaskar. The master captioned that Gavaskar is his hero when it comes to batting. Even before, he shared a picture with Harbhajan Singh.